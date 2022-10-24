News
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali

It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali

By Rediff Movies
October 24, 2022 17:55 IST
Unlike the rest of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor preferred to host an intimate Diwali celebration for her family.

Here's a look at the Kapoor fam jam!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Can one picture ever be enough?

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kunal Kapoor arrives with his son Zahan.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Hmm! What do you think of Karisma Kapoor's Diwali fashion?

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Randhir Kapoor with Babita.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's cousin Natasha Nanda.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Neetu Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Reema and Manoj Jain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor /Instagram

And here are the guests in a perfect Kodak moment: Soha, Kunal Kapoor, Natasha, Karisma, Kareena, Reema, Saif, Zayan, Manoj, (seated) Randhir, Babita and Neetu. 

Rediff Movies
