Rediff.com  » Movies » OMG! Kangana Parties With Taapsee

OMG! Kangana Parties With Taapsee

By Rediff Movies
October 23, 2022 15:34 IST
Ekta Kapoor threw her annual Diwali party and invited film and television folk over.

One of showbiz's strong personalities, the producer's guest list included both Kangana Ranaut and as well Taapsee Pannu, who have made their opinions about each other very clear on social media. Ekta, however, knows just how to deal with such situations.

 

Ekta Kapoor had produced Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp.

 

Taapsee Pannu arrives with her sister Shagun.

 

Rakul Singh.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Ananya Pandey.

 

Her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana attend as well.

 

Shabbir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul.

 

Writer-couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.

 

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Rhea Kapoor had jointly produced the big hit Veera Di Wedding with Ekta.

 

Pragya Yadav.

 

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia.

 

Shilpa Shetty twirls for the cameras.

 

Her sister Shamita Shetty accompanies her.

 

Karishma Tanna with her husband Varun Bangera.

 

Kriti Sanon.

 

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain.

 

Wardha with Sajid Nadiadwala.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Karan Kundrra with Tejasawi Prakash.

 

Panga Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

 

Rakesh Roshan, who's a close pal of Ekta's father, Jeetendra.

 

Karan Johar.

 

One of Ekta's long-time friends Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy.

 

Arpita Sharma. 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar 

Rediff Movies
