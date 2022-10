Ananya-Bhumi Party With Katrina

Producer Krishnan Kumar's Diwali party -- with its huge turnout -- seemed to be the most crowded of the season.

After all, Kumar has produced some of Bollywood's biggest projects like Airlift, Atrangi Re and Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film, Animal.

Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar, who had worked together in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, catch up.

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif.

Rajkummar Rao's recent crime thriller Hit: The First Case was produced by Krishnan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan, who attended Shilpa Shetty's party as well, definitely needs a new expression for the cameras.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Karan Johar.

Ashutosh Gowariker with Producer Anand Pandit (he threw a Diwali party the previous day), Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Sharma.

Sajid Nadiadwala with his wife Wardha.

It's nice to see a dapper-looking Fardeen Khan back in the Bollywood party scene.

Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim.

A colourful Isha Koppikar.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Divya Khosla Kumar.

Shriya Saran can't help kissing her husband, Andrei Koscheev.

Adnan Sami with wife Roya and daughter Medina.

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia.

Sharad Kelkar's Har Har Mahadev releases in theatres on October 25.

Anu Malik with his daughters Ada and Anmol.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Sussanne Khan with Aly Goni.

Nargis Fakhri is back in town.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Manish Malhotra.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Dolly and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharvari Wagh.

Rhea Chakraborty arrives in style.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Bhavana with Chunky Panday.

Kiara Advani.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar