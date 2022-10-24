News
Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!

By Rediff Movies
October 24, 2022 17:16 IST
Shilpa Shetty invited her friends and filmi colleagues over for a Diwali party and everyone trooped over to make beautiful pictures and, of course, memories.

 

The gorgeous host, Shilpa Shetty.

 

Sunanda Shetty with her younger daughter, Shamita.

 

Shilpa's Badhaai Ho Badhaai co-star Anil Kapoor.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Kartik Aaryan.

 

Ekta Kapoor.

 

Manish Malhotra.

 

Chunky Panday.

 

Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha hosted one of the early Diwali parties of the year.

 

Shilpa's Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dassani.

 

Kanchi Kaul with hubby Shabbir Ahluwalia.

 

Varun Sharma.

 

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali.

 

Arpita and Aayush Sharma

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
