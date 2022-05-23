Anil Kapoor Steals the Show!

Jug Jugg Jeeyo seems a roller-coaster ride with just the right amount of humour and drama, observes Namrata Thakker.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor, looks a paisa vasool entertainer with -- no surprises! -- Anil stealing the show.

Set in Patiala, the three minute-long trailer introduces us to Kukoo (Varun) and Naina (Kiara), who are married but no longer happy and have decided to part ways.

Kukoo assures Naina he will speak to his parents about their divorce once his sister's wedding is over. But he is taken aback when his father Bheem (Anil Kapoor) tells him he wants to divorce his mother, Geeta (Neetu Singh Kapoor).

As if that's not enough, Bheem introduces his girlfriend, played by Tisca Chopra, to Kukoo and from thereon much chaos ensues resulting in comic situations.

Director Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo seems a roller-coaster ride with just the right amount of humour and drama.

While Varun has the most screen time in the trailer, Anil walks away with the show with his bang-on comic timing and hilarious expressions.

Anil and Varun's chemistry is crackling and works in the trailer's favour.

We don't get to see Kiara and Neetu much in the trailer, but it's so refreshing to see Neetu back on screen.

Jug Jugg Jeeya also stars Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli.

Maniesh is super funny, but Prajatkta has no dialogues in the trailer.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo hits the theatres on June 24.