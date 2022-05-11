News
Is Varun Dhawan Getting Married Again?

Is Varun Dhawan Getting Married Again?

By Rediff Movies
May 11, 2022 12:26 IST
There are many, many, ways to promote a film, but the producers of Jug Jug Jeeyo have hit the innovation jackpot.

The film, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, is reportedly about two couples and their issues after marriage.

So the cast has been sharing pictures from their real life weddings, asking for blessings from the audience and ending their message with: 'Kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai.'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo releases on June 24.

Please click on the images for a look at the wedding pictures.

 

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, seen here taking his pheras with Natasha Dalal, tells us: 'Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u, but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor shares a priceless picture with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and recalls, 'Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey... with your blessings Rishiji. With you in my heart, always.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor shares a picture with Sunita Kapoor at their wedding and notes, 'You gave us your blessings once...now my 'other' family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani -- the only member of Jug Jug Jeeyo's lead cast who is not married yet -- shares a picture from her parents Genevieve and Jagdeep Advani's wedding and writes, 'Here's one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage!
'Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS!
Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul, seen here with wife Sanyukta, says, 'Sab badal gaya iss din ke baad... aur ab waapis sab badal ne waala hai! Need your blessings for this one.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut in Jug Jug Jeeyo, is single, but writes, 'Sab bolte rehte hai - shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas - kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice... kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
