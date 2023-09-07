The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Play our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Hello Brother B. God Tussi Great Ho C. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega A. Hello Brother A. Piku B. Finding Fanny C. Tamasha C. Tamasha A. Hameshaa B. Raja Hindustani C. Dhadkan B. Raja Hindustani A. Saathiya B. Boom C. Rakht A. Saathiya A. Damini B. Insaf Ka Tarazu C. Aakrosh A. Damini A. Kal Ho Naa Ho B. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke C. Salaam Namaste C. Salaam Namaste A. Nanu Ki Jaanu B. Raanjhanaa C. Chopsticks B. Raanjhanaa A. Waqt Humara Hai B. Suhaag C. Mr and Mrs Khiladi B. Suhaag A. Hero Hiralal B. Andar Baahar C. Tridev C. Tridev A. Paap Ki Duniya B. Hatya C. Ghar Ka Chirag A. Paap Ki Duniya

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com