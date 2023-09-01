The FIRST And LAST Time Shah Rukh Will Do THIS

Shah Rukh Khan showcased the trailer of Jawan at the iconic Burj Khalifa building in Dubai where he spoke about the universal appeal of cinema and how his fans will see him in a bald avatar for the first and last time.

The actor, who has a massive fan following in the UAE, has been on a promotional spree ahead of the film's release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Shah Rukh performed with a dance troupe on the songs Zinda Banda and Chaleya from the film at the event, also attended by Director Atlee and Composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor said the film will offer something unique to everyone and he will be seen in "6 to 7 getups".

"I'm even bald in the film, so that's something I'm never ever going to be in my life. It was the first and the last time. Abhi aap logo ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hu. To issi ki izzat ke liye chale jaana... Mujhe ganja hone ka ya dekhne ka mauka mile ya na mile, kya pata (I even went bald for you all. At least, honour that and watch the film in theatres. You may or may not get another chance to see me bald)," he said.

"It is a 2 hour and 45 minute film. I hope you enjoy all that we have dealt with in the film," he added.

The promotional event was attended by over 20,000 people, according to the makers.

"Jawan is very special for us because somewhere, we realised that entertainment, what we entertain you with, it should have no language, religion, caste, colour, creed or any kind of distinction," the 57-year-old actor said.

"We should all come together to celebrate entertainment with our families and loved ones. This is the first step in that direction. So we made the film in Tamil and Telugu. Tonight, the attempt is also to release a song in Arabic, referring to the song Chaleya," he added.

"Jawan is about people who may not be as good and well-off as you and I are. We need to have justice for them. We need to empower the biggest force in the world, which is women. So this film is all about that but there is lot of love, happiness, action, emotion and drama," Shah Rukh said.

SRK said the film has a lot of "relationship, outstanding action and great background music" by Anirudh.

He also praised Director Atlee, known for delivering hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil with Tamil movie superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

"We have a director who have made some of the biggest mass films... He is a monster and gangster of a film-maker, and this is his first foray into Hindi cinema, him and his wife Priya. They have worked really hard. The whole team has worked very hard," Shah Rukh said.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra. Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the film.