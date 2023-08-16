Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's new song from Jawan -- Chaleya -- is already top of the charts.

SRK posted the song on social media and captioned it, 'Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar!#Chaleya Song Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.'

Composed by Anirudh, Chaleya has vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

The song is choreographed in Farah Khan's signature style.

Recently, during #AskSRK, the actor revealed that his favourite song in Jawan was Chaleya: 'My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle... just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled.'

When one of the users asked SRK, 'Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?', he replied: 'Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.'