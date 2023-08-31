Jawan Got Even More INTERESTING!

Got Even More INTERESTING!

Hot on the heels of its fantastic preview and somewhat underwhelming music album, the hype for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan just increased multifold with its trailer.

Packed with high-voltage action sequences and fiery dialogues, the trailer showcases SRK in multiple avatars leaving us curious about the film's loaded storyline.

From Shah Rukh's never-seen-before avatar as a vigilante killing machine to Deepika Padukone's dramatic brief appearance and Vijay Sethupathi's villainous turn, the trailer promises an entertaining ride with Director Atlee's signature blend of action, adventure, drama and romance.

The close to three minute-long clip gets right into the action mode as a bald SRK hijacks a metro train in Mumbai.

When the voice on the other side, presumably Nayanthara's cop, asks him what he wants, he replies: 'Alia Bhatt'.

The trailer then shows SRK's 'gang of girls' at play as we see Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in fleeting appearances.

Both Nayanthara and Deepika bob up in a shot usually reserved for the film's heroine.

Vijay Sethupathi is introduced as formidable antagonist named Kalee, who proudly describes himself as the 'fourth largest arms dealer in the world'.

The trailer then takes a dark and violent turn as we see sweeping shots of pain and turmoil of various characters.

Without giving away too much of the plot, the trailer smartly preserves the lead character's mystique as we see SRK in various roles.

We see him as a former solider, as a fugitive, as Nayanthara and Deepika's love interest. He is seen in a bald avatar and in one scene, also sports a moustache.

Is he in a double role?

Or a triple role?

Is he a good guy or a bad guy?

We don't know yet.

All we know that his trademark slow gaze is as effective as ever when he looks into eyes of his ladylove or mouths a baleful dialogue!

In a wickedly meta line, the actor dramatically announces, 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, deal with his father).'

It is bound to bring on the cheers.