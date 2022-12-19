Tara's Ready To Celebrate!

How did Bollywood spend their weekend? Let's find out.
'I hope your December is merry and bright Happy Holidays, everyone!' says Tara Sutaria.
'Don't I look comfy?' asks Vaani Kapoor.
It's Sunday and Shraddha Kapoor feels, 'Aaj haq se kuch nahi karenge.'
Kajol recreates a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment and writes, 'The khet next to me gets centre stage.. #sarsonkekhetmein #ddljmoment.'
'Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies.' That's Karisma Kapoor's Sunday.
Plabita Borthakur visits a cafe.
'Tis the season to Sparkle #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas,' says Bhavna Menon.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate after their team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday.
Aishwarya writes, 'Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen... Kudos boys!!! God Bless always Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!'
Abhishek adds, 'So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup.
'Despite criticism they kept believing and working.
'Everybody wrote them off.... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!!
'It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way!'