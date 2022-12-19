News
Tara's Ready To Celebrate!

Tara's Ready To Celebrate!

By Rediff Movies
December 19, 2022 18:45 IST
How did Bollywood spend their weekend? Let's find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'I hope your December is merry and bright Happy Holidays, everyone!' says Tara Sutaria.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Don't I look comfy?' asks Vaani Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

It's Sunday and Shraddha Kapoor feels, 'Aaj haq se kuch nahi karenge.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol recreates a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment and writes, 'The khet next to me gets centre stage.. #sarsonkekhetmein #ddljmoment.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies.' That's Karisma Kapoor's Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur visits a cafe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavna Menon/Instagram

'Tis the season to Sparkle #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas,' says Bhavna Menon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya celebrate after their team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday.

Aishwarya writes, 'Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen... Kudos boys!!! God Bless always Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!'

Abhishek adds, 'So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup.

'Despite criticism they kept believing and working.

'Everybody wrote them off.... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!!

'It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way!' 

Rediff Movies
