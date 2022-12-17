Kriti Gets Playful

Disha bares her back... Raveena gets poetic... Shahid's reflections....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Who doesn’t like adding a little touch of playfulness to their outfits? I sure do!' says Kriti Sanon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani sizzles!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon gets poetic: 'Main aur meri tanhai.... Aksar yeh baatien karte hain. Tum hote to aisa hota, Tum hote toh waisa hota. Agar Tum yahan hote then It’s always your way or the highway. Hahahahhahahahahah.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Looking at the world through Shahid Kapoor's eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty is Christmas ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa participated in the suprabhatham seva at the Tirupati temple, followed by a visit to the Ameen dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, along with AR Rahman and his son Ameen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol wraps up his crime thriller Shlok: The Desi Sherlock with Director Kunal Kohli.

The film marks the acting debut of Kumaramangalam and Neerja Birla's daughter, Ananya, who has carved a niche for herself as a singer.

He writes, 'And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.'