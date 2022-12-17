News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti Gets Playful

Kriti Gets Playful

By Rediff Movies
December 17, 2022 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Disha bares her back... Raveena gets poetic... Shahid's reflections....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Who doesn’t like adding a little touch of playfulness to their outfits? I sure do!' says Kriti Sanon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani sizzles!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon gets poetic: 'Main aur meri tanhai.... Aksar yeh baatien karte hain. Tum hote to aisa hota, Tum hote toh waisa hota. Agar Tum yahan hote then It’s always your way or the highway. Hahahahhahahahahah.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Looking at the world through Shahid Kapoor's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty is Christmas ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa participated in the suprabhatham seva at the Tirupati temple, followed by a visit to the Ameen dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, along with AR Rahman and his son Ameen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol wraps up his crime thriller Shlok: The Desi Sherlock with Director Kunal Kohli

The film marks the acting debut of Kumaramangalam and Neerja Birla's daughter, Ananya, who has carved a niche for herself as a singer.

He writes, 'And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Most Googled Asian Stars of 2022
The Most Googled Asian Stars of 2022
What You Can Watch On OTT This Weekend
What You Can Watch On OTT This Weekend
Would You Wear THIS To The Airport?
Would You Wear THIS To The Airport?
Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife
Delhi man throws son from 1st flr after spat with wife
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 4
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 4
BJP Protests Against Bilawal Bhutto
BJP Protests Against Bilawal Bhutto
SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea against its order
SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea against its order

More like this

Will Deepika's Bikini Get a New Colour?

Will Deepika's Bikini Get a New Colour?

'Woh bhola-bhala darshak ab nahin raha'

'Woh bhola-bhala darshak ab nahin raha'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances