Kriti Gets Playful

Disha bares her back... Raveena gets poetic... Shahid's reflections....
'Who doesn’t like adding a little touch of playfulness to their outfits? I sure do!' says Kriti Sanon.
Disha Patani sizzles!
Raveena Tandon gets poetic: 'Main aur meri tanhai.... Aksar yeh baatien karte hain. Tum hote to aisa hota, Tum hote toh waisa hota. Agar Tum yahan hote then It’s always your way or the highway. Hahahahhahahahahah.'
Looking at the world through Shahid Kapoor's eyes.
Shamita Shetty is Christmas ready.
Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwaryaa participated in the suprabhatham seva at the Tirupati temple, followed by a visit to the Ameen dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, along with AR Rahman and his son Ameen.
Bobby Deol wraps up his crime thriller Shlok: The Desi Sherlock with Director Kunal Kohli.
The film marks the acting debut of Kumaramangalam and Neerja Birla's daughter, Ananya, who has carved a niche for herself as a singer.
He writes, 'And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.'