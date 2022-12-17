Want To Picnic With Neha?

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Neha Sharma goes on a picnic in Goa!
She had fun on the beach as well.
Guess who was giving her company? Her sister, Aisha.
Aisha writes, 'I am in your mind and on your feed.'
Kriti Kulhari is in Texas, cheering for the baseball team, Houston Astros.
Fatima Sana Shaikh shoots for the romantic music video Taj at Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra.
The song is sung and composed by Ritviz and co-stars '83 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Lara Dutta attends an event in Bengaluru.
Manav Kaul turns photographer in Kashmir.
Ananya Panday says goodbye to Doha, where she had a blast.