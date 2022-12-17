Want To Picnic With Neha?

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma goes on a picnic in Goa!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

She had fun on the beach as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

Guess who was giving her company? Her sister, Aisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

Aisha writes, 'I am in your mind and on your feed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kulhari/Instagram

Kriti Kulhari is in Texas, cheering for the baseball team, Houston Astros.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh shoots for the romantic music video Taj at Panchgani, a hill station in Maharashtra.

The song is sung and composed by Ritviz and co-stars '83 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta attends an event in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul turns photographer in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday says goodbye to Doha, where she had a blast.