What You Can Watch On OTT This Weekend

From dark humour to days of innocence, it's quite an emotional spectrum on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your viewing options.

Half Pants Full Pants

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Based on Anand Suspi's charming novel, the eight-part Web series dives into Malgudi Days style nostalgia through a boy's childhood adventures and imagination.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

One fine day in a remote island of Ireland, a man rudely learns his best friend doesn't want to stay friends any more.

Nominated for several Golden Globes and a likely Oscar winner, Director Martin McDonagh and his mates Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson reunite on another memorable black comedy that is heartrending and hilarious in equal measure.

Pitchers 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Friends and partners struggle to find investors and save their company in the second season of TVF's smash hit.

Govinda Naam Mera

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A married man, a bossy wife, an ambitious girlfriend, a wheelchair-bound mum, money issues, legal issues and a murder, chaos thy name isGovinda Naam Mera.

The Recruit

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Noah Centino slips into the titular avatar of a brand new Netflix series as a young lawyer at CIA finding his feet in the world of international espionage between threats to bring his agency down.

Code Name Tiranga

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Speaking of espionage, Parineeti Chopra plays spy-spy taking on deadly terrorists all the way to Turkey in Ribhu Dasgupta's action drama.

Ariyippu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Set against Noida's stark winter in pandemic ridden times, Mahesh Narayanan's acclaimed drama looks at the upheavals in the personal and professional lives of a Malayali couple working at a rubber gloves factory following the circulation of a contentious video.

Ananta-The Eternal

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A professor living with her alcoholic father is a silent source of comfort to a desolate 40-something man as they cope with existential crisis against everyday metropolitan life under Abhinandan Dutta's direction.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

If the title isn't self-explanatory enough, curious Murderville fans will want to check out the escapades of a holiday detesting detective and his trainees in the witty skin of Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph.

Nanny

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Horror unfolds within an urban setting when a Senegalese immigrant working as a nanny in upscale New York neighbourhood, finds her American dream and desire to see her son join her shattered by disturbing visions of violence and destruction.

Kalaga Thalaivan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A computer whiz turns whistle blower of a corporate giant's dark deeds in writer-director Magizh Thirumen's thriller.