HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Suhana, Shilpa, Bipasha: Ladies In Red

Suhana, Shilpa, Bipasha: Ladies In Red

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Bollywood actresses amp up the glamour this festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan shares a page from her fashion book.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

'Embrace the darkness with all the light', says Genelia Deshmukh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan makes sure Izzy looks glamourous too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran does a traditional photoshoot on Diwali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna goes for black and gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is a lal patakha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu picks the best reds for her look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shines brightin her 'ghar ki Diwali'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari celebrates Diwali in Punjab.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta lights candles instead of diyas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gets emotional: 'Every Diwali feels like coming home not to a place, but to a feeling.

'The quiet rustle of new clothes, the soft glow of diyas, the scent of ghee lamps that linger long after the prayers end every little moment feels like a reminder to pause, to breathe, to be grateful.

'There's something sacred about these rituals... they don't just light our homes, they light the corners of our hearts that forget to shine on ordinary days.

'Maybe that's what Lakshmi Puja truly is..not just an offering to the goddess, but a whisper to the divine within us... the part that believes, hopes, and begins again, every year, in the warmth of the same golden light.

'Here's to the calm between the chants, the blessings between the lines, and the quiet joy that lives in traditions that never grow old.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's Laxmi Puja outfit!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

'Happy Diwali. Hope you are eating all the ladoos and spending time with the family. Love and light,' posts Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi has a working Diwali in Orccha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali
Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali
How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali
How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali
Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!
Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali
How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali
How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries That Do The Most Shopping Online

webstory image 2

7 Benefits Of 30 Minutes Of Walking

webstory image 3

12 Timeless Wodehouse Classics

VIDEOS

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi3:10

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi

Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Thoothukudi1:36

Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging in Thoothukudi

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army1:47

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO