Suhana, Shilpa, Bipasha: Ladies In Red

Bollywood actresses amp up the glamour this festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan shares a page from her fashion book.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

'Embrace the darkness with all the light', says Genelia Deshmukh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan makes sure Izzy looks glamourous too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran does a traditional photoshoot on Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna goes for black and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is a lal patakha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu picks the best reds for her look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shines brightin her 'ghar ki Diwali'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari celebrates Diwali in Punjab.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta lights candles instead of diyas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gets emotional: 'Every Diwali feels like coming home not to a place, but to a feeling.

'The quiet rustle of new clothes, the soft glow of diyas, the scent of ghee lamps that linger long after the prayers end every little moment feels like a reminder to pause, to breathe, to be grateful.

'There's something sacred about these rituals... they don't just light our homes, they light the corners of our hearts that forget to shine on ordinary days.

'Maybe that's what Lakshmi Puja truly is..not just an offering to the goddess, but a whisper to the divine within us... the part that believes, hopes, and begins again, every year, in the warmth of the same golden light.

'Here's to the calm between the chants, the blessings between the lines, and the quiet joy that lives in traditions that never grow old.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's Laxmi Puja outfit!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

'Happy Diwali. Hope you are eating all the ladoos and spending time with the family. Love and light,' posts Rhea Chakraborty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi has a working Diwali in Orccha.

