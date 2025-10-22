How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali

It's been a super cute Diwali as film folk have posted pictures of celebrations with their children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor gets a double dose of sweetness with son Vayu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh whip up a Diwali special 'meal'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie get Diwali-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta blesses granddaughter Matara, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their sons Uyir and Ulagam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur with their son Vardaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate Diwali with their twins Gia and Jai and their grandmothers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shower love on their children Mehr and Guriq.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades make a loved-up picture with sons Arik and Ariv.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, along with son Vaayu, spend Diwali with Kajol and her family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata colour coordinate with their kids Iqra and Shahraan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

As do Shreyas Talpade, Deepti and daughter Aadya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami with son Ayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya say a prayer with daughter Navya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna with daughter Dityaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff