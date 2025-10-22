How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali

It's been a super cute Diwali as film folk have posted pictures of celebrations with their children.
Sonam Kapoor gets a double dose of sweetness with son Vayu.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh whip up a Diwali special 'meal'!
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie get Diwali-ready.
Neena Gupta blesses granddaughter Matara, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their sons Uyir and Ulagam.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur with their son Vardaan.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate Diwali with their twins Gia and Jai and their grandmothers.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shower love on their children Mehr and Guriq.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades make a loved-up picture with sons Arik and Ariv.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, along with son Vaayu, spend Diwali with Kajol and her family.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata colour coordinate with their kids Iqra and Shahraan.
As do Shreyas Talpade, Deepti and daughter Aadya.
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami with son Ayaan.
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya say a prayer with daughter Navya.
Chahatt Khanna with daughter Dityaa.
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff