HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali

How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 12:01 IST

x

It's been a super cute Diwali as film folk have posted pictures of celebrations with their children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor gets a double dose of sweetness with son Vayu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh whip up a Diwali special 'meal'!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie get Diwali-ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta blesses granddaughter Matara, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their sons Uyir and Ulagam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur with their son Vardaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate Diwali with their twins Gia and Jai and their grandmothers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shower love on their children Mehr and Guriq.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades make a loved-up picture with sons Arik and Ariv.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, along with son Vaayu, spend Diwali with Kajol and her family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata colour coordinate with their kids Iqra and Shahraan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

As do Shreyas Talpade, Deepti and daughter Aadya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami with son Ayaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya say a prayer with daughter Navya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna with daughter Dityaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kareena-Alia Party With The Kapoors
Kareena-Alia Party With The Kapoors
How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali
How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali
'Lights... Love... And A Little Bit Of Magic'
'Lights... Love... And A Little Bit Of Magic'
Ranveer-Bobby's Ad Film Costs 150 Cr!
Ranveer-Bobby's Ad Film Costs 150 Cr!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Yash Chopra's Best Soundtracks

webstory image 2

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 3

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

VIDEOS

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning Yellow Sari Look for Diwali0:41

Aditi Rao Hydari's Stunning Yellow Sari Look for Diwali

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House with 'Diya' Lighting0:35

Trump celebrates Diwali at White House with 'Diya' Lighting

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha: 'We Let BJP Contest Tarapur, Got Kahalgaon in Return'1:19

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha: 'We Let BJP Contest Tarapur, Got...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO