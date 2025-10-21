Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali

It's Diwali in every home, and just like Bollywood, southern stars are celebrating too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita/Instagram

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya dress up for the festive occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and children Arha and Ayaan make the perfect family picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth celebrates with wife Lata and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi celebrates Diwali with Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi /Instagram

Nayanthara was also present.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priyamani Raj writes, 'Shimmer season officially open Happy Diwali everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo celebrates Diwali with husband C Sundar and their daughters Avantika and Anandita.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and their children Ayra and Athrav.

