Home  » Movies » Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali

October 21, 2025 13:00 IST

It's Diwali in every home, and just like Bollywood, southern stars are celebrating too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita/Instagram

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya dress up for the festive occasion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and children Arha and Ayaan make the perfect family picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth celebrates with wife Lata and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi celebrates Diwali with Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi /Instagram

Nayanthara was also present.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priyamani Raj writes, 'Shimmer season officially open Happy Diwali everyone.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo celebrates Diwali with husband C Sundar and their daughters Avantika and Anandita.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and their children Ayra and Athrav.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

