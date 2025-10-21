Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali

It's Diwali in every home, and just like Bollywood, southern stars are celebrating too.
Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya dress up for the festive occasion.
Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and children Arha and Ayaan make the perfect family picture.
Rajinikanth celebrates with wife Lata and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.
Chiranjeevi celebrates Diwali with Venkatesh and Nagarjuna.
Nayanthara was also present.
Priyamani Raj writes, 'Shimmer season officially open Happy Diwali everyone.'
Kushboo celebrates Diwali with husband C Sundar and their daughters Avantika and Anandita.
Yash with wife Radhika Pandit and their children Ayra and Athrav.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff