Home  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali

Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 22, 2025 12:48 IST
October 22, 2025 12:48 IST

Bollywood's power couples know the right way to celebrate Diwali with their supercool pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra enjoy a colour-coordinated Diwali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

This is Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's first Diwali after marriage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula and daughter Aashi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma shares a picture with his family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra celebrates with Rekha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Kareena-Alia Party With The Kapoors
How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Diwali
How Bollywood Children Celebrated Diwali
'Lights... Love... And A Little Bit Of Magic'
