Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!

Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua Is So Cute!

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 22, 2025 09:42 IST
October 22, 2025 09:42 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made Diwali even more special by revealing their daughter Dua's face to the world for the first time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika can't take their eyes off their princess and neither can we.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Dua was born in September 8, 2024, and the paps were strictly warned not to take pictures of her. In fact, they even invited the media over to show Dua's picture to them privately, requesting them not to take pictures of her at all.

The proud parents did not post pictures of her on social media earlier either.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

What does Dua mean to Deepika?

'Dua: Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude,' she had explained on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Are festival baby face reveals a new trend in Bollywood?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had chosen Christmas to reveal Raha's face for the first time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Baby Dua prays with her superstar mum.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
