How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali

Bollywood families celebrated Diwali and created memories on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday documents her Diwali celebrations with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra colour coordinate perfectly with their children Samisha and Viaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna writes about her Diwali with Akshay Kumar: 'Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai. Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal can't look away this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarita Birje Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan celebrates Diwali with wife Sarita and mother Saroja Ranganathan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu offers a prayer along with wife Soha Ali Khan, sister Karishma Kemmu, parents Jyoti Kemmu and Ravi Kemmu and friend Niranjana Unnikrishnan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar perform Laxmi Puja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Rukmini Sahay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and their daughter Nurvi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar with his children Yash and Roohi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar host a Diwali party and invite Tabu, Divya Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Karuna Dhawan.

