HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali

How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 12:31 IST

x

Bollywood families celebrated Diwali and created memories on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday documents her Diwali celebrations with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra colour coordinate perfectly with their children Samisha and Viaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna writes about her Diwali with Akshay Kumar: 'Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai. Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal can't look away this Diwali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarita Birje Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan celebrates Diwali with wife Sarita and mother Saroja Ranganathan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu offers a prayer along with wife Soha Ali Khan, sister Karishma Kemmu, parents Jyoti Kemmu and Ravi Kemmu and friend Niranjana Unnikrishnan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar perform Laxmi Puja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Rukmini Sahay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and their daughter Nurvi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar with his children Yash and Roohi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar host a Diwali party and invite Tabu, Divya Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Karuna Dhawan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Lights... Love... And A Little Bit Of Magic'
'Lights... Love... And A Little Bit Of Magic'
Kareena-Alia Party With The Kapoors
Kareena-Alia Party With The Kapoors
Jodi Alert! Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf
Jodi Alert! Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf
Nargis Parties With Nushrratt
Nargis Parties With Nushrratt
Dress Up Like Shanaya, Priyanka, Janhvi This Diwali
Dress Up Like Shanaya, Priyanka, Janhvi This Diwali

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of Jagannath Temple1:30

Devotees perform 'pind daan' on Diwali in front of...

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel on INS Vikrant2:51

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel on INS Vikrant

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO