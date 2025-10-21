How Ananya, Sonakshi, Yami Celebrated Diwali

Bollywood families celebrated Diwali and created memories on social media.
Ananya Panday documents her Diwali celebrations with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra colour coordinate perfectly with their children Samisha and Viaan.
Twinkle Khanna writes about her Diwali with Akshay Kumar: 'Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai. Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter.'
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal can't look away this Diwali.
R Madhavan celebrates Diwali with wife Sarita and mother Saroja Ranganathan.
Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda.
Kunal Kemmu offers a prayer along with wife Soha Ali Khan, sister Karishma Kemmu, parents Jyoti Kemmu and Ravi Kemmu and friend Niranjana Unnikrishnan.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar perform Laxmi Puja.
Yami Gautam and husband Aditya Dhar.
Rukmini Sahay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and their daughter Nurvi.
Karan Johar with his children Yash and Roohi.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar host a Diwali party and invite Tabu, Divya Dutta, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tanvi Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Karuna Dhawan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff