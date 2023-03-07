STUNNING Sunny!

Nimrat hits the gym... Sanya takes a selfie... Mrunal has a good hair day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone makes orange look so hot!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur is 'somewhere between black and white...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur enjoys a 'good hair day'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Some clothes just fall on you like how you want a man to love you. Unconditionally!' points out Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor makes pictures while having brunch with his 'ace photographer' Malaika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

What'S on Shalini Pandey's mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar shares a picture from Band Baaja Baaraat and writes: '#throwback to all that love you gave to Shahana, this is what I stumbled upon today.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas wraps up Jithin Laal's Malayalam period film Ajayante Randam Moshanam and posts, 'An epic experience concludes. After 110 days of shooting, it's the end of my schedule for Ajayante Randaam Moshanam. @armthemovie 'Epic' is surely not an understatement because for starters it's a period movie genre; but more than that, the experience was indeed larger than life for me.

'It feels like I'm emerging from an era -- transformed for the better. ARM was a story that had got us excited way back in 2017. And as often happens with dreams, it faced delays in taking off in the way it was meant to be. But here I am, signing off after a shoot that was fun, joyful, satisfying, demanding and above all, a continuous learning experience!'

'While I learned a host of new skills from this movie -- including Kalarippayatt and horse riding ,I also had to unlearn and learn many things about acting to embrace newer and better elements. I'm enacting three distinct roles in ARM, so everything was multi-dimensional for me.

'And I was surrounded by many dear friends as cast and crew, which made life easier even during the most challenging schedules. I made a lot of memories and new friends, and strengthened many too. Another big takeaway from ARM is Kasargod -- the absolute charm it held.'

'Months of living here eased through the support of the people and many smiles that have become familiar now. Thank you Kasargod for being a home. Bidding goodbye to the wonderful place and the amazing team, but I'll be back.'

'The movie looks amazing, which means it's a waiting phase from now to see how you all enjoy it in theatres. Wishing the best to everyone. It's a dream. Hoping it becomes real. Lots of love, Tovi.'