Bollywood Fashion Inspired By Colours Of Holi

When Bollywood and Holi's love for rang combines, it's a burst of style and shades.
As the festival of colours draws near, here's a row of fashionable looks inspired by the hues of Holi.
Red
Brand new bride Kiara Advani looks red hot and ready to rock in her crimson separates.
Pink
Draped in seven years of gulaal, Sara Ali Khan's pretty-in-pink desi girl is a picture of Happy Holi!
Blue
Trust Bebo to beat the blues in the most gorgeous shade of turquoise.
Green
Mouni Roy's chic take on bright green is the only astra the Brahmastra baddie needs to slay.
Yellow
Soon to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies musical, Khushi Kapoor exudes chip-of-the-old-block confidence in the sunniest shade of yellow.
Orange
Shanaya Kapoor goes for a modern-day princess vibe in her sparkly orange lehenga.
Purple
High on the rave reviews for Farzi, Raashi Khanna has much to preen and purple about.
Indigo
The woman with a smile as dazzling as the rainbow is just as magnificent in good old indigo.
Rani Pink
How festive is Karishma Tanna sporting the most traditional shade of Holi?
Ho Ja Rangeela Re...
Can't decide on one colour? Team your multicoloured sari with vibrant earrings like Shraddha Kapoor and ho ja rangeela re...