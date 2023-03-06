News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Fashion Inspired By Colours Of Holi

Bollywood Fashion Inspired By Colours Of Holi

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 06, 2023 09:24 IST
When Bollywood and Holi's love for rang combines, it's a burst of style and shades.

As the festival of colours draws near, here's a row of fashionable looks inspired by the hues of Holi.

 

Red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Brand new bride Kiara Advani looks red hot and ready to rock in her crimson separates.

 

Pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Draped in seven years of gulaal, Sara Ali Khan's pretty-in-pink desi girl is a picture of Happy Holi!

 

Blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Trust Bebo to beat the blues in the most gorgeous shade of turquoise.

 

Green

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's chic take on bright green is the only astra the Brahmastra baddie needs to slay.

 

Yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Soon to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies musical, Khushi Kapoor exudes chip-of-the-old-block confidence in the sunniest shade of yellow.

 

Orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor goes for a modern-day princess vibe in her sparkly orange lehenga.

 

Purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

High on the rave reviews for Farzi, Raashi Khanna has much to preen and purple about.

 

Indigo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

The woman with a smile as dazzling as the rainbow is just as magnificent in good old indigo.

 

Rani Pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

How festive is Karishma Tanna sporting the most traditional shade of Holi?

 

Ho Ja Rangeela Re...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Can't decide on one colour? Team your multicoloured sari with vibrant earrings like Shraddha Kapoor and ho ja rangeela re...

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
