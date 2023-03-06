News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt Chills In The Snow

Nushrratt Chills In The Snow

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 06, 2023 13:03 IST
Kartik is in the US for the first time. Bhagyashree is in New Jersey. Sunny is in Ahmednagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

'Hey there Sunday... let's Chill,' says Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoying the snow while her home city, Mumbai, experienced its hottest day so far this year on Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan travels to the US for the first time, and gets an overwhelming response.

'Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling, My First time in US. Just Unreal. Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran spends a day in Goa with friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra, who is currently exploring the Himalayas, is 'all about good times and tan lines'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta is 'healing' in the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin perfects the 'palat' move in Madrid.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol meets a farmer during the shooting of Gadar 2 in Ahmednagar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree enjoys a 'sunshine Sunday' in New Jersey.

REDIFF MOVIES
