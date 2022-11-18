Step Inside Pooja Hegde's House

How does Pooja Hegde unwind when she's not on the sets of her movies?

She's chilling in her beautiful home, of course!

The actor lives in a beautiful apartment, tucked away in a quiet lane in Mumbai, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

She opens the doors of her house to Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6, and lets us have a peek at it.

Pooja picks the perfect shades of blue for her open kitchen.

The filament lights are an added feature that she insisted upon to cast a beautiful glow.

And here's a better look!

Even though it's an open kitchen, there is a sliding door that keeps out the smells of typical Indian cooking.

Pooja adds a bit of femininity by picking out a pink sofa, and placing it against a cream textured wall.

The room gives you a sense of London, with its terrazzo-finish fireplace and a rustic dining table carved from a single log.

If you think Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the only one with an enviable shoe collection, you're wrong!

Pooja lets us into a room, which houses her beautiful shoes as well as shoulder bags.

Pooja's bedroom is an airy, beautiful corner. She pays special attention to the ceiling too.

Overlooking the bed is a home theatre, where she watches her favourite movies when she's alone or with company.

It's always showtime for this rising star!