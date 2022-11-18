News
Step Inside Pooja Hegde's House

Step Inside Pooja Hegde's House

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 18, 2022 16:44 IST
How does Pooja Hegde unwind when she's not on the sets of her movies?

She's chilling in her beautiful home, of course!

The actor lives in a beautiful apartment, tucked away in a quiet lane in Mumbai, overlooking the Arabian Sea.

She opens the doors of her house to Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6, and lets us have a peek at it.

 

Pooja picks the perfect shades of blue for her open kitchen.

The filament lights are an added feature that she insisted upon to cast a beautiful glow.

 

And here's a better look!

Even though it's an open kitchen, there is a sliding door that keeps out the smells of typical Indian cooking.

 

Pooja adds a bit of femininity by picking out a pink sofa, and placing it against a cream textured wall.

The room gives you a sense of London, with its terrazzo-finish fireplace and a rustic dining table carved from a single log.

 

If you think Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the only one with an enviable shoe collection, you're wrong!

Pooja lets us into a room, which houses her beautiful shoes as well as shoulder bags.

 

Pooja's bedroom is an airy, beautiful corner. She pays special attention to the ceiling too.

 

Overlooking the bed is a home theatre, where she watches her favourite movies when she's alone or with company.

 

It's always showtime for this rising star!

REDIFF MOVIES
