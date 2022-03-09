News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Step Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Home

Step Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Home

By Rediff Movies
March 09, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The biggest compliment for Aditi Rao Hydari is when people say they love the energy of her home.

Her house, she says, reminds her of a doll's house her father had built for her as a little girl.

In the fifth season of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is, we take you inside Aditi Rao Hydari's home.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Aditi Rao Hydari's home.

 

IMAGE: Aditi's living room is a very intimate space for her, and she feels it's 'warm and welcoming'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

IMAGE: So what does Aditi love? She loves feeding people even if they're not hungry!
This is her dining space.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

Step inside Aditi's beautiful home.

 

IMAGE: There is a lot of art in Aditi's home.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
Related News: Aditi Rao Hydari, IMAGE
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home
Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Guru Randhawa's Home
Step Inside Guru Randhawa's Home
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine Prez
Rajasthan Royals train in pink and blue
Rajasthan Royals train in pink and blue
Russian Tanks Destroyed In Ukraine
Russian Tanks Destroyed In Ukraine
Lewandowski hits fastest Champions League hat-trick!
Lewandowski hits fastest Champions League hat-trick!

More like this

Step Inside Remo's Dream Home

Step Inside Remo's Dream Home

Video: Step inside Huma Qureshi's house

Video: Step inside Huma Qureshi's house

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances