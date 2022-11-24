Step Inside Jim Sarbh's Home

The beautiful coastline houses Jim Sarbh's charming heritage bungalow, surrounded by rich greenary.

The Spanish colonial style house has pronounced arches, open rooms, stunning balconies and a large patio, peppered with white and blue outdoor chairs.

Every corner of the home has a memory and every tree has a tale, well-preserved by Jim and his family.

The sixth season of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is takes us inside his beautiful ancestral home.

Jim wears his floral shirt against the beautiful greens of his garden.

A magnificent staircase leads up to Jim&'s bedroom and an outdoor swimming pool.

The white exteriors complement the woodedshutter windows.

The Parsi-styled bungalow, with its glorious outdoors.

Another exquisite view.

The bedroom opens out into a stunning view.

Carved furniture enhances the room's character.

French windows allow the living room space to be airy and appealing.

Simple and so elegant.

A patio has a beautiful sitting area, which includes a swing.