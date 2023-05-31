News
Step Inside Sonakshi's New Home

Step Inside Sonakshi's New Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 31, 2023 10:19 IST
After wowing us in the thrilling Web series Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha finds another way to take our breath away.

She shares pictures of her new, sea-facing, home in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on Instagram, as she tries to unpack and settle in.

 

The window opens right out to a stunning view of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

 

Sona writes, 'Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!'

Sonakshi's Double XL costar and bestie Huma Qureshi comments, 'Welcome to the other side.'

Huma's bro Saqib Saleem adds, 'Very proud of you Sona what a lovely space.'

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
