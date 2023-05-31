Step Inside Sonakshi's New Home

After wowing us in the thrilling Web series Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha finds another way to take our breath away.

She shares pictures of her new, sea-facing, home in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on Instagram, as she tries to unpack and settle in.

The window opens right out to a stunning view of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Sona writes, 'Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!'

Sonakshi's Double XL costar and bestie Huma Qureshi comments, 'Welcome to the other side.'

Huma's bro Saqib Saleem adds, 'Very proud of you Sona what a lovely space.'