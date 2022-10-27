News
Sonakshi's Double XL Message

Sonakshi's Double XL Message

By Rediff Movies
October 27, 2022 12:45 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Wednesday.

After all the Diwali revelry, Bollywood's swish set returns to work.

Sonakshi Sinha promotes her first release of 2022, Double XL.

 

Huma Qureshi co-stars with Sonakshi in the film.

 

A movie about body shaming, Double XL will end up making a statement, feels Huma.

 

What's Karan Kundrra saying?

 

Who is Parineeti Chopra kissing?

Her brother Sahaj, of course.

 

After celebrating his 32nd birthday with a starry party, Aayush Sharma spends some quality time with his wife Arpita and kids, Ahil and Ayat.

Rediff Movies
Priyanka-Nick's First Diwali With Malti Marie
'Honour to be known as Amitabh's voice'
Alia-Ranbir's Diwali Wali Selfie
Dabur to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala
HISTORIC! BCCI announces equal pay for its cricketers
PIX: Rossouw slams WC's 1st ton as SA rout Bangladesh
Now, Kejriwal invokes Shravan Kumar to hit at BJP
