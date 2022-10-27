Sonakshi's Double XL Message

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Wednesday.

After all the Diwali revelry, Bollywood's swish set returns to work.

Sonakshi Sinha promotes her first release of 2022, Double XL.

Huma Qureshi co-stars with Sonakshi in the film.

A movie about body shaming, Double XL will end up making a statement, feels Huma.

What's Karan Kundrra saying?

Who is Parineeti Chopra kissing?

Her brother Sahaj, of course.

After celebrating his 32nd birthday with a starry party, Aayush Sharma spends some quality time with his wife Arpita and kids, Ahil and Ayat.