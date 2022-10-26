Priyanka-Nick's First Diwali With Malti Marie

Rani Mukerji's Diwali... Kartik returns to work... Shahid's festive selfie...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

‘Diwali Bonanza’ says Anupam Kher, as he meets Shah Rukh Khan at Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s Diwali party.

‘Met my dearest friend Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Here is Mr Kher with the beautiful hostess herself, Rani, who looks gorgeous in traditional attire.

Kher writes, ‘Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Two acting stalwarts in one frame.

Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan pose together at the Bachchan's private Diwali get-together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Wishing everyone love, peace and prosperity, Priyanka says, ‘From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

‘May the light be with you all,’ says Shahid Kapoor sharing his Diwali mirror selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After celebrating Diwali, it's back to work for Kartik Aaryan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who is Istanbul, can’t get enough of her quiet mornings in the park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is on a lovely holiday in Australia.

As she enjoys a train ride, Shriya says, ‘Dangling my legs outside the window of this beautiful, old Puffin Billy making our way through lush green forests and saying hi to people passing by. It’s experiencing the simple things that bring me the most joy.’