News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka-Nick's First Diwali With Malti Marie

Priyanka-Nick's First Diwali With Malti Marie

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 26, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rani Mukerji's Diwali... Kartik returns to work... Shahid's festive selfie...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

‘Diwali Bonanza’ says Anupam Kher, as he meets Shah Rukh Khan at Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s Diwali party.

‘Met my dearest friend Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Here is Mr Kher with the beautiful hostess herself, Rani, who looks gorgeous in traditional attire.

Kher writes, ‘Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Two acting stalwarts in one frame.

Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan pose together at the Bachchan's private Diwali get-together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Wishing everyone love, peace and prosperity, Priyanka says, ‘From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

‘May the light be with you all,’ says Shahid Kapoor sharing his Diwali mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After celebrating Diwali, it's back to work for Kartik Aaryan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who is Istanbul, can’t get enough of her quiet mornings in the park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is on a lovely holiday in Australia.

As she enjoys a train ride, Shriya says, ‘Dangling my legs outside the window of this beautiful, old Puffin Billy making our way through lush green forests and saying hi to people passing by. It’s experiencing the simple things that bring me the most joy.’

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Gorgeous Janhvi Celebrates With Sonam
Gorgeous Janhvi Celebrates With Sonam
Alia-Ranbir's Diwali Wali Selfie
Alia-Ranbir's Diwali Wali Selfie
It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali
It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali
India not taking foot off pedal against Netherlands
India not taking foot off pedal against Netherlands
Now, Kerala Guv wants action against finance minister
Now, Kerala Guv wants action against finance minister
Dutch captain hoping for Kohli no show
Dutch captain hoping for Kohli no show
How hardworking Suryakumar turned his fortunes around
How hardworking Suryakumar turned his fortunes around

More like this

Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party

Kajol-Ajay At A Diwali Party

Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!

Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances