News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir's Diwali Wali Selfie

Alia-Ranbir's Diwali Wali Selfie

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: October 25, 2022 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saif twins with his sons... Katrina-Vicky's 'loverly' celebration... Rajinikanth, Aishwarya and Diwali traditions...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Selfie time with the fam!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate their first Diwali together as a married couple and soon-to-be-parents with Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

‘This is us,’ says Kareena Kapoor, looking stunning in traditional wear as hubby Saif Ali Khan twins with their sons Taimur and Jeh in black.

She writes, ‘From mine to yours…Happy Diwali friends..Stay Blessed.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Festive ready and how!

This Diwali, find someone who looks at you the way Katrina Kaif is looking at her hubby Vicky Kaushal!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

‘Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, Eat sweets, Stay blessed, Stay safe, Only and only love to you this Diwali,’ wishes Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor poses with his dad Boney Kapoor, uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, nephew Jahaan Kapoor and grandmother Nimral Kapoor.

He says, ‘The Sons & Grandsons in black(almost) with the main woman of the house for Diwali.’

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan goes pink and shows off her beautiful rangoli while wishing all everyone happiness, growth, good health and prosperity.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijat Deverankonda/Instagram

Here’s Vijay Deverakonda giving Diwali greetings and love to his buddy, Storm. Adorable, right?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram

Following traditions and celebrating Deepavali with the family.

That’s superstar Rajinikanth with his grandsons and daughter Aishwarya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam wishes everyone ‘love and light’ as she nails the desi look in shimmery black outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

That's Abhay Deol and Preity Zinta’s ‘dimple wali Diwali’ in Los Angeles.

Abhay reveals, ‘It was a, “who has the deeper dimples” kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

We have to say Bipasha Basu’s Diwali mood is pretty much how we all feel during the festive season.

The mommy-to-be looks gorgeous in her purple ensemble and new haircut!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shraddha Has A Question About Diwali
Shraddha Has A Question About Diwali
Ananya-Bhumi Party With Katrina
Ananya-Bhumi Party With Katrina
It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali
It's 'strictly family' for Kareena this Diwali
Hardik on 'Mankading': To hell with spirit of game!
Hardik on 'Mankading': To hell with spirit of game!
Bigg Boss 16: Look Who's EVICTED!
Bigg Boss 16: Look Who's EVICTED!
Delhi's air 'very poor' on morning after Diwali
Delhi's air 'very poor' on morning after Diwali
Why England will 'respect' Ireland in Super 12 clash
Why England will 'respect' Ireland in Super 12 clash

More like this

Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!

Shilpa Looks WOW At Her Diwali Party!

OMG! Kangana Parties With Taapsee

OMG! Kangana Parties With Taapsee

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances