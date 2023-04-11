Sonakshi's 'Almost Perfect' Day In London

Alaya walks the streets of London... Taapsee holidays with her 'boyfriend'...Tovino has Easter lunch in Africa...
Sonakshi Sinha enjoys an 'almost perfect' day in London, where she is shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Oh, and she's made a friend too! She writes, 'Dears, deer and a very friendly dog! What a day.'
Ronit Roy is in London too, shooting for the same film. In his free time, he takes a selfie at the London Bridge.
Alaya F takes a walk on the streets of London.
After Udaipur, Taapsee Pannu jets off to Avoriaz, a ski resort in Rhone-Alpes, France, with boyfriend Mathias Boe, sister Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu.
'Someone once said my smile reaches my eyes & … their heart .. Does it?' asks Vidya Malavade from Positano, a village in Italy.
Tovino Thomas enjoys a family Easter lunch in Botswana.
Waluscha De Sousa enjoys a boat ride with her sister Oriana Espendiller on Easter in Leiden, The Netherlands.
Fatima Sana Shaikh turns photographer at the Adishakti Theatre in Tamil Nadu.
Pranita Subhash visits Osaka, Japan.
Arjun Bijlani takes wife Neha to Lonavala.
After the Himalayas, Shriya Pilgaonkar finds her 'happy place' at Landour in Uttarakhand: 'My happy place every now and then I need to run away to the mountains...'
'Played the biggest concert of my career last night to 37,200 people in Hyderabad. My first sold out solo stadium show!! Still feels unreal. Hyderabad, we made history and I'm so glad we could share these moments together,' Armaan Malik tells us.