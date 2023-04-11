News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonakshi's 'Almost Perfect' Day In London

Sonakshi's 'Almost Perfect' Day In London

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 11, 2023 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alaya walks the streets of London... Taapsee holidays with her 'boyfriend'...Tovino has Easter lunch in Africa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys an 'almost perfect' day in London, where she is shooting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Oh, and she's made a friend too! She writes, 'Dears, deer and a very friendly dog! What a day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy is in London too, shooting for the same film. In his free time, he takes a selfie at the London Bridge.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F takes a walk on the streets of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

After Udaipur, Taapsee Pannu jets off to Avoriaz, a ski resort in Rhone-Alpes, France, with boyfriend Mathias Boe, sister Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

'Someone once said my smile reaches my eyes & … their heart .. Does it?' asks Vidya Malavade from Positano, a village in Italy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas enjoys a family Easter lunch in Botswana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa enjoys a boat ride with her sister Oriana Espendiller on Easter in Leiden, The Netherlands.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns photographer at the Adishakti Theatre in Tamil Nadu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash visits Osaka, Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani takes wife Neha to Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

After the Himalayas, Shriya Pilgaonkar finds her 'happy place' at Landour in Uttarakhand: 'My happy place every now and then I need to run away to the mountains...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

'Played the biggest concert of my career last night to 37,200 people in Hyderabad. My first sold out solo stadium show!! Still feels unreal. Hyderabad, we made history and I'm so glad we could share these moments together,' Armaan Malik tells us.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
Kiara, Janhvi, Disha: Bollywood's Style Icons
Kiara, Janhvi, Disha: Bollywood's Style Icons
This Summer Belongs To The Ladies
This Summer Belongs To The Ladies
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
India rejects China's protest on Shah's Arunachal trip
India rejects China's protest on Shah's Arunachal trip
Shettar defiant as BJP tells him not to contest polls
Shettar defiant as BJP tells him not to contest polls

More like this

Why Is Bollywood In #Throwback Mode?

Why Is Bollywood In #Throwback Mode?

Box Office: Gumraah Flops

Box Office: Gumraah Flops

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances