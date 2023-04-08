Shriya's Holiday In The Clouds!

Shriya Pilgaonkar takes a break from her busy shoot life to relax in the Himalayas.
She posts beautiful pictures from her trip and writes, '@thewestinhimalayas. Thank you for spoiling us with your incredible food, hospitality, all those unique experiences at your property and those gorgeous views. Going to be back very soon.'
A look at pictures from her travel diaries.
The best way to start your day is to have breakfast in the pool, and Shriya knows that.
Followed by a delicious thaali for lunch.
Shriya tries out her travel fashion.
Time to trek!
Shriya is accompanied by her friend Annushka Hardikar.
Pool time.
Under the blue skies.