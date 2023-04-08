News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya's Holiday In The Clouds!

Shriya's Holiday In The Clouds!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 08, 2023 13:36 IST
Shriya Pilgaonkar takes a break from her busy shoot life to relax in the Himalayas.

She posts beautiful pictures from her trip and writes, '@thewestinhimalayas. Thank you for spoiling us with your incredible food, hospitality, all those unique experiences at your property and those gorgeous views. Going to be back very soon.'

A look at pictures from her travel diaries.

The best way to start your day is to have breakfast in the pool, and Shriya knows that.

 

Followed by a delicious thaali for lunch.

 

Shriya tries out her travel fashion.

 

Time to trek!

 

Shriya is accompanied by her friend Annushka Hardikar.

 

Pool time.

 

Under the blue skies.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
