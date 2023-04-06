News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!

What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 06, 2023 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What's the best way of celebrating 10 years of being in Bollywood?

Head out to a well-deserved holiday, of course.

After starting out in the Southern film industry, Taapsee Pannu moved to Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, co-starring Ali Zafar, Divyenndu and Siddharth. The film released on April 5, 2013, and Taapsee has since moved on to a bigger and brighter acting career.

She took a holiday in Udaipur with close friends and appears to have had a zabardast time.

Taapsee and her friends, Mani Bhatia and Jasmine Kaur, cool off in the pool.

 

Taapsee writes, '10 years..... A lot has changed. But in these pictures r a few things that haven't. We had to catch up on a lot of madness and @theleelapalaceudaipur thank you for making this time even more special and memorable.'

 

Chashme Baddoor opened to poor reviews, but Taapsee has since been a part of good cinema like PINK, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad.

 

The line-up can make an actor nervous, but audience expectations don't scare Taapsee.

 

Getting goofy.

 

Spending the day with laughs...

 

And hugs!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Where Is Sanya Holidaying?
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!
This Is Why Priyanka Is So Lucky!
Karnataka minister booked for saying Christians are...
Karnataka minister booked for saying Christians are...
New SIP registrations decline, closures rise in FY23
New SIP registrations decline, closures rise in FY23
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
NSA against Bihar YouTuber over fake migrant videos
NSA against Bihar YouTuber over fake migrant videos

More like this

When A Country Erases Its Film-makers

When A Country Erases Its Film-makers

The FABULOUS Life of Rashmika Mandanna

The FABULOUS Life of Rashmika Mandanna

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances