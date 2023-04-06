What Made Taapsee's Holiday Such Fun!

What's the best way of celebrating 10 years of being in Bollywood?

Head out to a well-deserved holiday, of course.

After starting out in the Southern film industry, Taapsee Pannu moved to Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, co-starring Ali Zafar, Divyenndu and Siddharth. The film released on April 5, 2013, and Taapsee has since moved on to a bigger and brighter acting career.

She took a holiday in Udaipur with close friends and appears to have had a zabardast time.

Taapsee and her friends, Mani Bhatia and Jasmine Kaur, cool off in the pool.

Taapsee writes, '10 years..... A lot has changed. But in these pictures r a few things that haven't. We had to catch up on a lot of madness and @theleelapalaceudaipur thank you for making this time even more special and memorable.'

Chashme Baddoor opened to poor reviews, but Taapsee has since been a part of good cinema like PINK, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad.

The line-up can make an actor nervous, but audience expectations don't scare Taapsee.

Getting goofy.

Spending the day with laughs...

And hugs!