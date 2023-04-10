News
Box Office: Gumraah Flops

Box Office: Gumraah Flops

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
Last updated on: April 10, 2023 13:20 IST


Yet another flop at the box office.

There was nothing to cheer about as there were hardly any footfalls in theatres for the new release, Gumraah.

The suspense thriller has Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role with Mrunal Thakur playing a cop. The promo of the film was decent but sadly, there was hardly any promotional or marketing push that would have brought it closer to the audiences.

As a result, there was hardly any awareness around the film and this reflected in the collections.

The first day saw only Rs 1.10 crore (Rs 11 million) come in. Since it was was a holiday due to Good Friday, at least it went over the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark.

The collections on Saturday and Sunday remained low, resulting in an overall weekend of a mere Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million)*. These are hardly the kind of numbers that justify a theatrical release. With the lifetime expected to be around Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), this one is a flop.

 

 

Meanwhile, Bholaa had a fair second weekend as around Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million) came in.

There was not much competition for the film with Gumraah as the only new Bollywood release.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer is primarily seeing footfalls at the mass centres and this will continue until Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives on April 21.

So far, the action movie has managed to accumulate Rs 72 crore* (Rs 720 million) at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
