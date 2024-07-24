News
Sonakshi-Zaheer Celebrate One Month Anniversary

Sonakshi-Zaheer Celebrate One Month Anniversary

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: July 24, 2024 12:05 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

It's been a month already since Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married, and the couple are celebrating it in the Philippines.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

'We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but I can't help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Phillippines,' Sonakshi writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

'In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore -- feeling brand new.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

After their wedding on June 23, they couple had gone on a honeymoon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The fun times, obviously, are still going on.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi, seen here with Nikka De Torres Pecho, has been busy with work too, and was recently seen in the horror film, Kakuda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Even on holiday, Sonakshi opts for a healthy drink.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
