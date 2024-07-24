Sonakshi-Zaheer Celebrate One Month Anniversary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

It's been a month already since Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married, and the couple are celebrating it in the Philippines.

'We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but I can't help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Phillippines,' Sonakshi writes.

'In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore -- feeling brand new.

After their wedding on June 23, they couple had gone on a honeymoon.

The fun times, obviously, are still going on.

Sonakshi, seen here with Nikka De Torres Pecho, has been busy with work too, and was recently seen in the horror film, Kakuda.

Even on holiday, Sonakshi opts for a healthy drink.

