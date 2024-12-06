News
More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding

More Pictures From The SoChay Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 06, 2024 14:56 IST


Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna Akkineni/X

Nagarjuna posted more pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding held at the family's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

'My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy,' Nagarjuna wrote.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna Akkineni/X

'To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebration -- it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us.

'From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni,' he adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miheeka/Instagram

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka posts a picture of the couple.

 

Miheeka also adds a pre-wedding picture, where we can see the younger family members.

Chay's mum Lakshmi Daggubati is Rana's dad Daggubati Suresh Babu's younger sister. Her other brother is movie star Venkatesh. Their dad is the late movie mogul D Rama Naidu. She was married to Nagarjuna between 1984 and 1990. Chay is their only child.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
