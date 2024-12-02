Inside Sobhita's Bridal Shower

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

After looking pretty at her haldi ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala makes another outfit change for the next wedding ritual, ahead of her wedding on December 4. Bridegroom Naga Chaitanya was certainly not kidding when he said that the rituals would be elaborate!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita shares pictures from the Pelli Kuturu ceremony, or the traditional bridal shower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The rituals may be traditional but the bride sure has a lot of swag. Here, she is seen with her sister Samanta and her husband Sahil Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The Pelli Kuturu ceremony is held for the bride, where she gets her wedding jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita wears a red and gold Kanjeevaram sari for the occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Rubbing the bride's feet with a paste of turmeric and oil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The elders in the family come to bless the bride and wish her luck for the new chapter of her life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com