Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: All The Details

December 4 is when they will wed.

After secretly dating for two years, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official when they got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad.

The couple is now set to tie the knot before the year ends.

But when exactly?

Will they have a destination wedding?

Namrata Thakker gives you all the wedding details.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita and Chay started dating in March 2022 and will reportedly get married on December 4.

And it's going to be in his hometown, Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

In fact, Sobhita and Chay will get married at Annapurna Studios in Banjara Hills, which was founded by his legendary paternal grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Just like the engagement and godhuma raayi pasupu danchadam ceremony, the wedding is expected to be a tight-knit affair.

Apart from their respective families, we hear, Sobhita and Chay plan to invite only their closest friends for their big day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Initially, Sobhita and Chay were planning on a destination wedding, but the couple changed their plans and decided to have a low-key wedding instead, honouring their familial heritages.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com