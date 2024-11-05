Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: All The Details

December 4 is when they will wed.
After secretly dating for two years, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their relationship official when they got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad.
The couple is now set to tie the knot before the year ends.
But when exactly?
Will they have a destination wedding?
Namrata Thakker gives you all the wedding details.
Sobhita and Chay started dating in March 2022 and will reportedly get married on December 4.
And it's going to be in his hometown, Hyderabad.
In fact, Sobhita and Chay will get married at Annapurna Studios in Banjara Hills, which was founded by his legendary paternal grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
Just like the engagement and godhuma raayi pasupu danchadam ceremony, the wedding is expected to be a tight-knit affair.
Apart from their respective families, we hear, Sobhita and Chay plan to invite only their closest friends for their big day.
Initially, Sobhita and Chay were planning on a destination wedding, but the couple changed their plans and decided to have a low-key wedding instead, honouring their familial heritages.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com