Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities have begun!
The couple, who got engaged in August, posted pictures of the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.
In Andhra Pradesh, it is a custom to start wedding shopping after this ceremony.
Sobhita's Pasupu Danchatam ceremony was held at her home in Vishakapatnam.
The ceremony involves the bride's parents grinding turmeric to signal the commencement of the wedding preparations.
Sobhita joins mum Santha Kamakshi in the ceremony.
The ceremony is initially carried out in the groom's family and then the bride's family.
Sobhita was surrounded by friends and family, as she took blessings.
Light moments follow.
Sobhita can't stop smiling.
Quiet prayers.
The ceremony continues.
The couple has not announced the wedding date yet.
According to the buzz, the wedding may be held in Rajasthan early next year.
Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala and her husband Sahil Gupta.
Sobhita will marry into one of the Telugu movie industry's celebrated families Nag Chaitanya's maternal grandfather is the movie mogul D Rama Naidu; his paternal grandfather is the Telugu thespian Akkineni Nageshwar Rao aka ANR.
Nag's father is movie star Nagarjuna; his maternal uncle is movie star Venkatesh; his first cousin is Rana Daggubati.
