Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start

Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 21, 2024 14:55 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities have begun!

The couple, who got engaged in August, posted pictures of the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is a custom to start wedding shopping after this ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's Pasupu Danchatam ceremony was held at her home in Vishakapatnam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony involves the bride's parents grinding turmeric to signal the commencement of the wedding preparations.

Sobhita joins mum Santha Kamakshi in the ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony is initially carried out in the groom's family and then the bride's family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita was surrounded by friends and family, as she took blessings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Light moments follow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita can't stop smiling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Quiet prayers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony continues.

 

The couple has not announced the wedding date yet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

According to the buzz, the wedding may be held in Rajasthan early next year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala and her husband Sahil Gupta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita will marry into one of the Telugu movie industry's celebrated families Nag Chaitanya's maternal grandfather is the movie mogul D Rama Naidu; his paternal grandfather is the Telugu thespian Akkineni Nageshwar Rao aka ANR.

Nag's father is movie star Nagarjuna; his maternal uncle is movie star Venkatesh; his first cousin is Rana Daggubati.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
