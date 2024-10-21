Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities have begun!

The couple, who got engaged in August, posted pictures of the Pasupu Danchatam ceremony.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is a custom to start wedding shopping after this ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's Pasupu Danchatam ceremony was held at her home in Vishakapatnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony involves the bride's parents grinding turmeric to signal the commencement of the wedding preparations.

Sobhita joins mum Santha Kamakshi in the ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony is initially carried out in the groom's family and then the bride's family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita was surrounded by friends and family, as she took blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Light moments follow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita can't stop smiling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Quiet prayers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The ceremony continues.

The couple has not announced the wedding date yet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

According to the buzz, the wedding may be held in Rajasthan early next year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala and her husband Sahil Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita will marry into one of the Telugu movie industry's celebrated families Nag Chaitanya's maternal grandfather is the movie mogul D Rama Naidu; his paternal grandfather is the Telugu thespian Akkineni Nageshwar Rao aka ANR.

Nag's father is movie star Nagarjuna; his maternal uncle is movie star Venkatesh; his first cousin is Rana Daggubati.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com