'An Elaborate South Indian Wedding'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Nagarjuna is a happy man.

Both his sons have found love again, and are ready to take the plunge.

The proud daddy tells Subhash K Jha about all the wedding details: "We will host the wedding at Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built. When we thought of a venue, we couldn't think of any better temple of worship than our studio."

There's a double wedding in the family.

Yes. My elder son Naga Chaitanya is getting married on December 4 and now, my younger son Akhil is also engaged to marry.

Akhil is a good boy and deserves every happiness.

His fiancée Zainab (Ravjdee) is a lovely girl and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together.

The celebration doesn't seem to end in your family this year.

Yes. First, it was my father (Telugu screen legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao)'s centenary year, and so much love for him, my God!

It was overwhelming!

I was in Goa for the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) where they honoured my father. I was swept away by the love for my father.

He was the kind of rare individual about whom no words can suffice. I wish I was even a fraction of what he was.

Tell us more about Naga Chaitanya's wedding.

It is going to be a traditional, elaborate, South Indian wedding. We don't want to miss out on anything.

We will host the wedding at Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built.

When we thought of a venue, we couldn't think of any better temple of worship than our studio.

IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni with Zainab. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Is it going to be a lavish wedding?

We have planned it as an intimate ceremony, just family and friends.

But even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance. It can't be helped.

There are so many people, family and friends, who are part of my family’s journey.

We have a large family, so does Sobhita (Dhulipala).

So two weddings in the family?

Yes. But Akhil and Zainab's wedding will happen in 2025.