Sidharth Prays For Daughter At Siddhivinayak Temple

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra with his mother Rimma Malhotra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sidharth Malhotra paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Sunday to seek Lord Bappa's blessings for his newborn daughter.

The actor was accompanied by his mother, Rimma Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani were blessed with a daughter on July 16.

Sidharth and Kiara announced the big news in an adorable social media, writing, 'Our hearts are full, and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.'

The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023.

Their love story blossomed on the sets of the hit war drama, Shershaah.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff