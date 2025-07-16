Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have a daughter!

The couple confirmed the news with a post on Instagram on Wednesday, which read, 'Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

The good wishes have started pouring in from the film industry:

Sunil Grover: 'Bestttttt!!!!!!! Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations.'

Neena Gupta: 'Big big big congratulations, so many girls now, even Masaba has a girl, lovely.'

Mira Kapoor: 'Congratulations Finally she’s here.'

Sophie Choudry: 'Congratulations you guys!!! Lots of love to you both and to your little princess.'

Neha Dhupia: 'Welcome to the best hood … PARENTHOOD Ki n Sid.'

Sonakshi Sinha: 'Omg soooo sooo happy for you both congratulations.'

Kriti Sanon: 'Congratulations you two!! lots of love to the lil one.'

Karan Johar: 'Love you and badhai ho.'

Kajal Aggarwal: 'Big congratulations you lovelies! Lots of love to all 3 of you!'

The couple announced their pregnancy in February.

They tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023 after love blossomed on the sets of the film, Shershaah.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff