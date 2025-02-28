HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kiara-Sidharth To Become Parents Soon

Source: PTI
February 28, 2025 14:33 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have some special news to share.

On Friday, Kiara shared a photograph of a pair of baby socks and posted, 'The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.'

Sidharth, 40, and Kiara, 33, got married in February 2023.

They worked together for the first time on the 2021 film Shershaah and kept their relationship private.

Now, they are all set to become proud parents.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara is not going on maternity leave ay time soon.

She will be seen in Toxic, headlined by Yash and War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
