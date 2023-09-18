Shriya Goes On A Family Holiday

Guess where Alia is chasing a rainbow... Is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor staying with sister Sonam in London? Sonal stuns the Maldives...
Shriya Saran enjoys a holiday with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.
Mithila Palkar enjoys ice cream in California.
Prajakta Koli holidays with fiancee Vrishank Khanal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Alia Bhatt finds a rainbow in New York.
Sonal Chauhan makes the Maldives look even better.
Sanjana Sanghi, who was holidaying in Europe last month, shares a throwback pic and writes, 'On my way to work, dreaming about... travel withdrawals be cruel.'
Sayani Gupta at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor holidays in London.