Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya Goes On A Family Holiday

Shriya Goes On A Family Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 18, 2023 08:59 IST
Guess where Alia is chasing a rainbow... Is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor staying with sister Sonam in London? Sonal stuns the Maldives...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran enjoys a holiday with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys ice cream in California.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli holidays with fiancee Vrishank Khanal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt finds a rainbow in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan makes the Maldives look even better.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi, who was holidaying in Europe last month, shares a throwback pic and writes, 'On my way to work, dreaming about... travel withdrawals be cruel.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor holidays in London.

Suhana's Fashion Tips For Ganpati
'At 57, Shah Rukh is just as energetic as us'

'At 57, Shah Rukh is just as energetic as us'

Shah Rukh: 'I am just great'

Shah Rukh: 'I am just great'

