Missed Barbie? Watch It On OTT

Woke Barbie, detective Red Riding Hood and gangsters galore on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives her recommendations.

Barbie

Where to watch? Buy or Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

In Greta Gerwig's satirical fantasy about the iconic doll, Barbie and Ken step out in the real world and learn a thing or two about feminism and patriarchy.

Kaala

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Bejoy Nambiar's visual flourishes hit OTT screen in this reverse hawala story with a dash of India-Bangladesh history thrown in.

The Morning Show Season 3

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon explore the behind-the-scenes workings of news and media over themes of #MeToo, pandemic and business challenges and the entry of Jon Hamm’s brand new character.

Elemental

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Disney and Pixar collaborate on this colourful animation probing the coexistence of fire, water, land and air set in Element city.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

S Hussain Zaidi's book, Dongri To Dubai comes to life in the 10-part adaptation of the Kay Kay Menon-Avinash Tiwary led gangster drama and father-son conflict.

Bhola Shankar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A remake of the Ajith starrer Vedalam, Chiranjeevi and Tamannah get together in Bhola Shankar.

Journey of Love 18

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A pair of youngsters in north Kerala fall in love but when has the course of true love ever run smooth?

Once Upon a Crime

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Red Riding Hood at Cinderella's ball solving a crime -- if Once Upon a Crime's fairy tale mystery premise doesn't get you even a wee bit curious, nothing will.

The Kidnapping Day

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The misadventures and bond formed between a bungling kidnapper and 11-year-old suffering from memory loss form the focus of the K-Drama.

The Other Black Girl

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the workplace thriller of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl is about the short-lived excitement of a sole Black employee in a publishing company after one more Black woman joins the office.

Aneethi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A food delivery guy with a compulsive obsessive disorder and caretaker of a luxury home's romantic involvement is rudely interrupted when the elderly house owner mysteriously dies.

Han River Police

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Cops in charge of patrolling the Han river in Seoul eliminate criminal threats in classic buddy cop genre style.

Wilderness

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A perfect holiday goes awry when a husband-wife duo find themselves embroiled in a mix of betrayal and revenge.

Ramabanam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

It's old wine in old bottle time as two brothers on different sides of law reunite despite their ideological differences.

Killer Coaster

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: French (with subtitles)

Set in the summer of 1998 in the beach town of Palavas-les-Flots, an out-of-favour cop investigates a murder in company of two other women working in a fun fair.