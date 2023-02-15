'Yes, I am a bully'

'If someone gives me a chance to pick on them, I will grab it with both hands!'

IMAGE: Shiv Thakare with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiv Thakare/Instagram

With a talent to make even fights entertaining, Shiv Thakare easily became the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 16.

Even though Shiv enjoyed a massive fan following, it wasn't his day at the show's finale.

Shiv's dream of clinching the trophy came crashing down when his close buddy MC Stan was declared the winner.

Still, the smile remains on his face.

Shiv tells Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq, "I don't have that regret of not winning because the trophy is with my friend... This show allows you to sit and talk with Salman Khan. Nothing is greater than that."

A lot of political figures were tweeting for you. Still, you didn't win.

I just know a lot of people loved me.

Perhaps I wasn't meant to win, but it's all about making a place in people's heart.

This is a show where people decide the winner with their votes.

My friend won because of people's votes and I was made the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss does not decide the winner.

The decision rests with the people of India.

IMAGE: Shiv Thakare lifts MC Stan when he wins the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiv Thakare/Instagram

You have been yearning to win Bigg Boss for the last six years. Coming so close, but missing the title must have been hard for you.

I don't have that regret of not winning because the trophy is with my friend. I have completed my journey of Bigg Boss Hindi and it's a big achievement.

This show allows you to sit and talk with Salman Khan. Nothing is greater than that.

The best part is the people of India know you.

Being first runner-up is also a big deal for me, as it has opened numerous opportunities.

Of course, everybody wants the title, but I guess everything happens for the best.

From selling paan and newspapers to winning Bigg Boss Marathi and then participating in Bigg Boss Hindi, your journey is inspirational to many.

I am sure everyone has started their life from scratch.

People always remember and appreciate you if you do something exceptional in your field.

Even if it's a reality show, you must do something amazing and leave your mark behind.

I am glad people find my journey inspiring.

The harder I work, the more I achieve but in my case, it happened gradually.

IMAGE: Shiv with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Bigg Boss 16.

Your close friendship with Nimrit hit troubled waters over the Ticket to Finale task.

I might have had an altercation with Nimrit, but it's all good between us.

Fights and patching-up are a part of every friendship. We are still good friends.

Your mother wants you to marry a girl from Amravati (Shiv's hometown in Maharashtra). Would you concede to her wish?

I would love to honour my mother's wish, but eventually, we marry who we want to.

But by convincing the people we love, some adjustment can be done and it all works out with their blessings.

Marriage is far away.

As of now, my focus is on work.

Shalin calls you a bully. Are you one?

Yes, I am a bully.

If someone gives me a chance to pick on them, I will grab it with both hands!

At least I won't get bored that way and there will be entertainment for everyone.