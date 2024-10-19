Shehnaaz Sets The Dance Floor On Fire

Taapsee gets poetic... Neha takes a selfie... Raashii's sari love...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill reminds us of her sensational Sajna Ve Sajna song from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'Log Darte Hain Qaatil Ki Parchaayin Se Humne Qaatil Ke Dil Mein Bhi Ghar Kar Liya,' says Taapsee Pannu,

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu wishes her sister Nisha Aggarwal: 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY my sunshine, my tiny, my Bayvee, my soulmate. I love you so much (you already know that, but it's your birthday and I'm going to scream it off the roof, aka Instagram) god doesn't make people like you any more!

'May dada always bless you with the best, his divine grace always illuminate your way ahead, may you hit your goals personally, professionally and in all your relationships! May you have the speediest spiritual advancement! enjoy your day with a few of your favs.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'Who knew elegance came with a side of trips and falls. Still a saree lover though!' says Raashii Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta gets ready for an event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'Barbie just got a shuddh desi upgrade,' says Tina Datta.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com