Home  » News » Maha cabinet expanded with 39 ministers; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11

Maha cabinet expanded with 39 ministers; BJP gets 19 berths, Sena 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 15, 2024 18:50 IST
The 10-day-old Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.

IMAGE: BJP's Pankaja Munde (left) takes oath as minister at a ceremony in Nagpur, December 15, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

In the expansion, the BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

 

Governor PC Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the ceremony held on the eve of the state legislature's winter session being held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who took oath in Mumbai on December 5, were present.

The new cabinet includes state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Results of the state assembly elections, held on November 20, were declared on November 23.

