Colour Bollywood Is Rocking These Days

Every season, there's a hot colour that every celeb endorses and it seems that lately, it's white.

This soothing colour is here to stay. thanks to these lovely ladies, and Namrata Thakker picks up the best whites.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

When art meets fashion!

You get Shanaya Kapoor looking like a million bucks in a white off-shoulder sari paired with an artsy blouse constructed more like a tube top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Another Kapoor girl getting it right in the fashion department!

Khushi Kapoor slays the white pearl dress like a true Gen Z style icon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The OG fashionista Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks effortlessly radiant in a flowy chiffon tunic teamed with white pumps. Pearls add extra chicness!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Forget LBDs, you really gotta have a little white dress in your wardrobe to make you look cute as a button while you prance around on your holidays just like Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt gives us boss lady vibes in a simple white tee with a powerful message teamed with an oversized pantsuit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala is the definition of elegance in this slinky white slip dress while adding a bit of drama to her overall look with those smoky eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

We love Disha Patani's sun-kissed look in a super cute white crop top with full sleeves as she gets ready to explore Tokyo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Onam wearing a beautiful off-white Kaanchanamala sari embellished in colourful threadwork and highlights of gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's love affair with denim continues and we aren’t complaining because she looks chic in this white-and-blue washed denim dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi gets her holiday fashion right in a sexy white crochet co-ord set, a staple if you're heading to the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre aces the white drape like a true diva. She ditches the usual and opts for a jacket blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy casually rocks a sleeveless collared tee-shirt dress in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma amps up her Island Girl look by adding a sheer white sarong to her bikini avatar.