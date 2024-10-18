News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Is Mrunal Doing An Audrey?

Is Mrunal Doing An Audrey?

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 18, 2024 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya in Tanzania... Rashmika flaunts some serious fashion... Trisha goes to Morocco...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur does an Audrey Hepburn.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday takes a 'walk on the wild side' at the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes us fall in love with fashion, as she showcases Onituska Tiger's Autumn Winter 2024 collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan sends an update from Morocco: 'Those who travel to mountain tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Kreethy Suresh shimmers in black.

 

Guess who this actress is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

That's Diana Penty!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila is 'just a delusional Delhi girl preparing for a Mumbai winter.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?
What Next For Cannes Winner Payal Kapadia?
Radhika Debuts Her Baby Bump
Radhika Debuts Her Baby Bump
Watch: Priyanka Is Back In Mumbai
Watch: Priyanka Is Back In Mumbai
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Bougainvillea Review
Bougainvillea Review
Is This Right Time To Buy A Home?
Is This Right Time To Buy A Home?

More like this

'I Did Something Very Stupid'

'I Did Something Very Stupid'

Colour Bollywood Is Rocking These Days

Colour Bollywood Is Rocking These Days

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances