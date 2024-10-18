Is Mrunal Doing An Audrey?

Ananya in Tanzania... Rashmika flaunts some serious fashion... Trisha goes to Morocco...
Mrunal Thakur does an Audrey Hepburn.
Ananya Panday takes a 'walk on the wild side' at the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania.
Rashmika Mandanna makes us fall in love with fashion, as she showcases Onituska Tiger's Autumn Winter 2024 collection.
Trisha Krishnan sends an update from Morocco: 'Those who travel to mountain tops are half in love with themselves and half in love with oblivion.'
Kreethy Suresh shimmers in black.
Guess who this actress is?
That's Diana Penty!
Kusha Kapila is 'just a delusional Delhi girl preparing for a Mumbai winter.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com